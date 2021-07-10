Harry Kane knows England must make home advantage count as the Three Lions aim to win a major tournament for only the second time.

England beat Denmark on Wednesday courtesy of Kane’s extra-time goal to progress to their maiden European Championship final, and their first in any competition since 1966.

Kane’s goal also saw him equal Gary Lineker as England’s leading scorer in major tournaments, with 10.

ALSO READ: ‘Euro 2020 conditioned for England to win’ – Spanish Journalist

Italy, playing in their 10th major tournament final (six at the World Cup, four at the Euros), stand in the way of Gareth Southgate’s team, however.

The Three Lions will have the crowd firmly on side at Wembley on Sunday, though, and Kane – who stated winning with England would rank above winning a trophy at club level – is out to make history.

“It would mean everything to me and this team, for sure. I’ve said before: winning something with your nation would surpass anything you can do at club level, so we have that opportunity,” he told UEFA.com.

“It’s been a long time since our country was in a final, so we’ll just have to grab it with both hands now.

“To be playing at Wembley makes the occasion even bigger and even more special. To have our own fans there singing and edging us on – the energy is going to be amazing. So there will be no better place to win our second major trophy than at Wembley again.

ALSO READ: TRANSFER: Arsenal sign defender Nuno Tavares from Benfica

“It’s a great moment in our history as a nation. The excitement is going to be through the roof; I’m sure there’ll be a few nerves as well. It’s just about going out there and feeding off all that energy in the stadium and the crowd and trying to use that to our advantage.

“Now we have that opportunity to create even more history, and [for] our parents and family members who’ve never seen England in a final before – and I know that goes across the whole country.

“It’s a special moment to be in and if we can finish the job and win, then obviously we’ll be remembered in history for the rest of our lives. That’s the challenge we have, so we’ll have to go and take it”

Fotmob

Vanguard News Nigeria