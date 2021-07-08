EURO 2020: 'It's going to be very tough against Italy' ― Kane

Harry Kane says for once it went England’s way after scoring the winner in extra time to book their place at the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

England won 2-1 over Denmark with Kane scoring a 104th-minute winner, firing home the rebound after his penalty was initially saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

The opportunity came after England were forced to come from behind following Mikkel Damsgaard’s spectacular 30th-minute free-kick.

England equalised from a Simon Kjaer own goal prior to half-time, before Raheem Sterling won a penalty in extra-time after slight contact from Joakim Maehle.

The win secures England’s first appearance at a European Championship final, after a history of inglorious failures and cruel exits at major events, headlined by Gareth Southgate’s missed penalty at Euro 96 and Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal at the 1986 World Cup.

“For once it went our way today,” Kane told ITV. “Credit to the boys, what a performance.

“We responded really well to going 1-0 down, we controlled the game, dug deep in extra-time, got the penalty, and when it’s your night, it’s your night.”

Kane would have felt a moment of panic as his penalty low to Schmeichel’s left was saved by the Danish custodian, but the Tottenham forward had the opportunity to lash home from the loose ball.

“I chose the side I was going to go, it wasn’t the best penalty I’ve ever taken,” Kane told uefa.com. “Sometimes you miss and it falls your way, and thankfully it did today.”

Kane reiterated manager Southgate’s sentiment that there was one step to go as England seek to end their continental title wait.

The Three Lions will take on one-time winners Italy in Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium.

“We know it’s going to be a very tough game against Italy,” Kane said. “We’ve had a great tournament so far. One more game to go at home, and we can’t wait.”

