Former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United legend, Roy Keane has thrown his weight behind Bukayo Saka in the wake of his penalty miss that helped Italy secure a second European Championship title after 53 years.

Saka failed to convert the kick that would have dragged the shootout into sudden death. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were the other culprits as England lost the match they had led as early as the 2nd minute thanks to Luke Shaw.

Saka, 19, who replaced Kieran Trippier was commended by Keane for having the courage to step up to take one of the kicks.

“I always give credit to players who step up (penalty kicks). Saka is a child and he’d be better for it. He won’t feel like it tonight. This is all part of growing up I’m afraid” Keane said in a post-match reaction

