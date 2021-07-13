Desperate England fans have started petitions to have the Euro 2020 final against Italy replayed after claiming Giorgio Chiellini should have been sent off.

The brave Three Lions eventually fell to a 3-2 penalty shootout defeat in the Euro 2020 final against Italy with the sides locked at 1-1 after extra-time. But a number of disgruntled fans have set up petitions demanding the match be replayed due to the ‘biased’ referee.

Late in the game, Italy captain Chiellini, 36, grabbed substitute Bukayo Saka by the collar and threw him to the ground to prevent a breakaway attack.

ALSO READ: Court grants wife divorce over lack of love for husband

Chiellini was shown yellow by referee Bjorn Kuipers for the cynical foul, with the defender knowing he’d never catch up with the lightning-quick Arsenal teenager – nearly half his age at just 19.

But a number of England supporters believe denying Saka the attack and failing to send off the savvy Italian veteran was ‘unfair’ – despite the fact it didn’t appear to be denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Numerous desperate petitions have now surfaced online insisting the game should be replayed.

Vanguard News Nigeria