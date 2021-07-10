A popular Spanish football TV programme has accused UEFA of ‘conditioning’ Euro 2020 for England to reach the final – and even insisted the Three Lions’ decisive penalty against Denmark highlighted the bias.

Gareth Southgate’s side will play Italy in Sunday’s final at Wembley after defeating Denmark on Wednesday, with the Azzurri knocking out Spain the day before in London.

England have played all but one match at Wembley this summer and El Chiringuito, famed for their infamous post-match rants, believe the decision to award Raheem Sterling a controversial penalty against Denmark is a clear sense of favouritism.

Journalist Roberto Morales, a guest on the show, also suggested that the tournament should not have been held in England because of Brexit.

El Chiringuito host Josep Pedrerol asked Morales: ‘You think UEFA organised this for an England final?’

The journalist responded: ‘For me, this has been the most shameful competition that we have covered. It has been pathetic.

‘We’ve had matches in cities that aren’t even European in any sense. We’ve got a final that was prepared for a country that left the European Union.

‘It has been totally prepared. They’ve played every game at home except one. It has been totally conditioned for England.

‘All that was missing was the help received (on Tuesday) with the penalty in a game that was proving complicated.’

