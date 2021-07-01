…Announces second edition of its Open Ideas Competition

By Sebastine Obasi

Enyo Retail and Supply Limited has tasked Nigerian youths to see its annual competition as an opportunity to express their creativity by providing sustainable solutions to the environment.

The company stated this while announcing the 2021 edition of the Enyo Open Ideas Competition, EOIC. Themed ‘’Enyo Recyclit’’ it is geared at encouraging participants on generating ideas to reuse, recycle and refurbish materials to conceive a service station concept and design that is futuristic. The competition which kickstarts on June 28, will run till October 2021.

The winner of EOIC will be rewarded with N1,000,000, while the second runner up and first runner up will receive N500,000 and N250,000 respectively. The top three will also be given implementation support on their proposed designs. Speaking on EOIC 2021, Chief Executive Officer of Enyo Retail and Supply Limited, Abayomi Awobokun said ‘‘The EOIC provides a platform for creativity, innovation and problem-solving for young professionals.

Climate change and global warming are very pertinent issues to humanity. While we encourage young people in the call to combat the issue, we also need to expose their creative side. This will also assist in sensitizing the public on alternative ways that materials can be recycled.

With the EOIC, we continue to contribute our part to achieve the goal of having a sustainable environment. We have recorded a good level of success with the maiden edition and are proud to be at the fore of this initiative. We look forward to receiving entries from creative young people’’. According to the World Bank, the world generates 2.01 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste annually, with at least 33 percent of that extremely conservatively not managed in an environmentally safe manner.

Global waste is expected to grow to 3.40 billion tonnes by 2050, more than double population growth over the same period. With innovations like EOIC, there is an opportunity to manage and recycle waste effectively to enhance growth.