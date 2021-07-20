Envoy to Littoral/West Regions, Clark-Omeru, tasks Nigerians in Cameroon on good ambassadorship

Nigerian Consul-General to the Littoral and West Regions, Queen Efe Clark-Omeru.

The leadership of the Nigerian community and the envoy, Queen Clark-Omeru, during their visit.

New Nigerian Consul-General to the Littoral and West Regions, Queen Efe Clark-Omeru, has officially received the Nigerian community in Douala, congratulated and urged them to continue to be good ambassadors of the country by respecting the laws of their host country.

Clark-Omeru, the first female Consul-General, who recently assumed office, discussed issues affecting the stay, life and business of Nigerians living in her regions of command.

The constituent associations that make up the Nigerian Union, NU— state unions, market associations, socio-cultural and religious groups— came to the Bonapriso-based Consulate to familiarise with the new Consul-General.

The NU President, B.I.C. Okwujiakwu and his executives, alongside state union chairmen, and association heads of Nigerian traders in marché camp-Yabassi, marché Mboppi, marché central, marché congo, and other markets, congratulated the new envoy.

They pledged their support to her, so she could continue in the footsteps of Olukayode Olaniyan, her predecessor.

According to the NU President, Nigerians in Cameroon are still faced with some challenges in integrating with their host country, while frowning at misunderstanding among some union leaders.

On her part, the Consul-General, Queen Clark-Omeru, congratulated Nigerians in Douala for their exceptional economic prowess and patriotism.

She recounted how Nigerians receive President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that whenever he visited countries, Nigerian community usually turned out in their large numbers to welcome him from the airport in their traditional and colourful regalia.

“This is a mark of patriotism and show of greatness of Nigeria and its people,” the envoy said.

While reassuring the Nigerian Union and Nigerian community at large of her willingness to see to it that most, if not all, of these issues are sorted out as soon as possible, the ambassador recalled to her visitors that her primary mission to Douala is to look out for the interests of every Nigerian at all times.

She emphasized the need for Nigerians to be united at all times, and put Nigeria first before any other personal interest, while imploring all to respect the laws and institutions of their host nation.

She thanked the Nigerian community for the visit and especially commended Nigerian women for the love shown her, and promised to be a listening ear to all Nigerians in Douala.

Her words: “The Consulate is home to all, and is open to serve every Nigerian at all times.”

Clark-Omeru has served as Acting High Commissioner at the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa. She has also been head of diplomatic mission in Argentina.

The Littoral and the West Regions host a vast majority of the over five million Nigerians living in Cameroon, and contribute enormously to trade and relations between the two countries.

