…Unveil book on Power Shift

Youths of #Enugu State have expressed gratitude to #Governor Ifeanyi #Ugwuanyi for galvanizing them to get involved in governance.

The youth also applauded the governor for his administration’s youth-friendly policies and programmes in the state which have brought the young ones together to chart a new course for their future.

Speaking during the unveiling of a book on “Power Shift”, held at The Base Landmark, Enugu, the author, Nonso Nnamani, stressed that Gov. Ugwuanyi, who received a loud ovation from the participating #youth during his arrival at the event, has helped them to get involved in governance.

Nnamani, who is passionate about good governance, with wealth of political wisdom, explained that “the Power Shift we are talking about is not just power shift to the people; we are also advocating that people should get involved to see that governments at all levels succeed”.

He pointed out that when people are involved in politics, their actions and inactions would go a long way in shaping the future of Nigeria.

“So this conversation is that we shouldn’t just leave the responsibility of governance to people in power alone; there is what we can do; we can get involved in security; we can get involved in human development; we can become active participants in politics. That is what this conversation, Power Shift, is all about.

“We are grateful for your (Ugwuanyi’s) involvement in bringing people together and helping us to get involved in governance”, Nnamani said.

Also present at the event were the member representing Ezeagu Constituency, Rt. Hon. Chima Obieze, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Engr. Michael Ogbuekwe, his SMEs Development counterpart, Hon. Arinze Chilo-Offiah, a member of the Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), Rev. Beloved-Dan Anike, the Governor’s Special Assistant on Students’ Affairs, Comrade Chidi Ilogebe, and his Youth Affairs counterpart, Hon. Johnpaul Anih.

Other youths at the event include the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media (Radio), Ken Onyekaonwu, his Culture and Tourism counterpart, Monday Diamond and the Executive Director, LEAD Network Africa and Founder of CEO Media, Chukwuma Ephraim Okenwa (CEO), etc.