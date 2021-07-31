Enugu State Waste Management Authority (ESWAMA) has confirmed that the monthly sanitation exercise in the state will hold on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ESWAMA, Mrs Amaka Anajemba in Enugu on Friday.

The statement said that the exercise would hold from 6am to 10am and that movement of people and vehicles will be prohibited during the exercise.

It further said that the authority is carrying out a payment verification for the periods of 2020 and 2021, and that the enforcement team for the exercise is already in the field.

“If you have paid, kindly present the sanitation payment receipts to officials and if you have not, come to ESWAMA Headquarters to collect your demand notice for onward payment to the bank,” the statement advised, adding that residents should not pay cash to anybody or any acclaimed ESWAMA staff.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria