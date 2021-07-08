By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria has charged President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to ensure the safe and early release of Pastor Popoola David of Calvary Baptist Church and other kidnap victims in Kaduna.

CAN’s General Secretary, Reverend Daramola Bade, said this in a statement titled, ‘President Buhari Should Rescue Pastor Popoola David From His Captors and Save the Nation from Collapsing,’ in Abuja, on Thursday.

CAN describe the kidnapping of the cleric as “unacceptable” while condemning it as a grave display of impunity.

The apex Christian body further expressed displeasure over the recurring kidnappings which have targeted mostly faith-based institutions and personalities, saying that the rising cases were already putting Nigeria’s unity on trial and there may be no hope of redemption.

It, therefore, urged security agencies to act swiftly and rescue Pastor David and all school boys and girls in captivity and ensure their safe return.

CAN also call on all Nigerians to embark on a seven-day marathon prayer to halt attacks on the country by bandits, kidnappers and terrorists.

The statement reads in part, We call on President Muhammadu Buhari, to immediately order the military, and the Police to rescue Rev Popoola David Kayode of Calvary Baptist Church, Kurmin Mashi in Kaduna State who was abducted by some unknown gunmen on Tuesday (6th July 2021).

“Though we are praying earnestly and continuously, we know faith without hard work from the side of the government in vain. While we are aware that you may be doing your best, your best is not good enough to Nigerians and in the eyes of the whole world. The bitter truth is that no place is safe again in this country.

“Nigeria’s unity is on trial and if those running the country are playing the ostrich, there may be no hope of redemption.

“It is high time your government rose up to this menace of insecurity challenges occasioned by some criminals who are operating with impunity as terrorists, armed herdsmen, bandits and armed robbers.

“We appeal to the President, the military, the Police and the Kaduna State government to ensure that Reverend Popoola is not murdered like the district chairman of the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria (EYN) and CAN Chairman of Michika Local Government in Adamawa State, Reverend Lawan Andimi.

“To us in CAN, we believe that the freedom of the Pastor is a litmus test for the Service Chiefs, especially the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Yahaya Farouk and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and the whole world is watching whether they will live up to the expectations or not.”

