.



…Says award means a lot to him

….Dedicates award to residents

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

It was a night of applause as guests and other awardees hailed when Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu received the prestigious “Vanguard Personality of the Year Award at a ceremony, on Saturday night.

Sanwo-Olu received the award with other awardees in the category who include: Governor of Bornu State, Prof. Babagana Zulum and business icon, Mr Femi Otedola, held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, amid pomp and pageantry.

The highlight of the event organised by Vanguard Media Limited, was when Sanwo-Olu personally received his award certificate to round off the event.

However, speeches from awardees were skipped on the programme, Sanwo-Olu, in his reaction subsequently, said the award meant a lot to him as it would be a constant reminder for him and his team to work harder for “Lagosians.”

.

According to him: “I feel highly honoured to receive the Vanguard Personality 2019/2020 by the Vanguard Newspapers Group.

“The awards mean a lot to me. This prestigious award will be a constant reminder to me and my team to perform better to outdo ourselves in the current year for efficient service delivery to the good people of Lagos State.”

Dedicating the award to residents, Sanwo-Olu, reiterated his administration’s commitment to achieving the Greater Lagos vision in line with the THEMES agenda.

He also commended Vanguard Media Limited, the organisers of the award as well as the citizens for believing in the current administration, while also pledging that the government would not let them down.

Sanwo-Olu continued: “I wish to dedicate the awards to every Lagosian out there for believing in our administration’s vision of a Greater Lagos. We will not relent in our efforts to achieve this and other set goals along with our THEMES agenda.”

“My special thanks go to the Vanguard Newspapers Group for the honour. Again, I thank Lagosians for standing by our government through the many phases since the beginning of the administration. Be assured that our best is yet to come “

Also Read: National Assembly must support NDIC to perform optimally — Uba Sani

Sanwo-Olu was accompanied to the occasion by a retinue of his aides which include: Commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, Commissioner for Housing Mr Muruf Fatai-Akinderu, Commissioner for Health, Professor, Akin Abayomi, among others.

Other awardees at the COVID-19 compliant and well-attended event, include: Governors of Kaduna State Mallam Nasir El-rufai, Ondo State and Ekiti State counterparts, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), Dr Kayode Fayemi, respectively, as well as Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, won the 2019 Vanguard Governor of the year category.

Vanguard News Nigeria