By Ibrahim Wuyo, KADUNA

Bandits have abducted the Emir of Kajuru in Kaduna State, some members of his family and palace aides.

Also, a mother and her children were abducted in Zaria, but the mother was reportedly released by the bandits when they discovered she could not walk fast enough in the bush paths.

While confirming the abduction of Emir of Kajuru, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu at his residence in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Muhammed Jalige, said the second class Emir was abducted alongside 10 other persons.

“A manhunt with the operatives of Police and other security agencies has already been launched to rescue the Emir and others unhurt,” he said.

However, a palace source told journalists that the bandits raided the Emir’s residence on Sunday around 12 a.m. and abducted 12 other persons, including the royal family members and aides.

It was said that those abducted included three women, two of the Emir’s grandchildren and three aides.

“A day before the incident, the Emir summoned a security meeting; about a ploy to kidnap him but unfortunately no action was taken by the authorities to prevent the attack,” a source alleged.

Similarly, another gang of bandits abducted a mother and her children, at the Milgoma community in Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Friday night.

A source told journalists that the bandits came to the community in large numbers, shooting sporadically and hit a commercial motorcyclist

According to the source, the commercial motorcyclist is now receiving treatment at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika.

“He was on his way home when he ran into the bandits who opened fire on him.

“The mother of the kidnapped children was released when the bandits discovered she couldn’t walk fast enough.

“The bandits initially abducted the children together with their mother but they discovered the mother had a problem with her legs, so they left her behind and went away with the children.

“The other three people were abducted within the community,” he said.

Meanwhile, two nurses who were abducted from the Idon General Hospital in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State about three months ago have been freed.

A family source said, “We received the good news today, Saturday, July 10 (yesterday) that they have been released at Idon, but we’re yet to receive them into the family.”

