

Transporters and vehicle-owners have been advised to use genuine lubricants and engine oil for their automobiles to enable them to last longer.

This advice was given by the Managing Director of CDN Oil and Lubricants Limited, Dr. Chukwuka Daniel Nwokolo, when announcing his plan to introduce a new high-performance engine oil product into the lubricants market.

Nwokolo, who, in the statement, said the company’s product, which is of high grade and quality, is targetted at motorcycle (Okada) riders, tricycle (Keke Napep) operators, small generators users, road transport users, as well as other lower-class end users.

Nwokolo expressed confidence that on entry, the new product, 20w50 SL/CF would provide refreshing options to customers and advance the company’s vision of becoming the household name for engine oil and lubricants in Nigeria.

According to Nwokolo, “We are pleased to inform you that we are introducing our new product 20w50 SL/CF, which is targeted to meet the needs of the lower class end-users of engine oil like the Okada riders, Keke Napep operators, small generators users, road transport users, and the public in general not compromising on premium quality.”

He said the the introduction of the new product followed the success of its flagship products ‘SAE 20W50 API SN and 5W30 API SN’, adding, “we have positioned our brand within the Nigerian market over the past 18 months to be a tested and trusted premium engine oil.”

Reassuring the quality, efficiency and durability of the new product, Nwokolo said the 20w50 SL/CF has all the required quality certifications and reassured that the firm would continue to give Nigerians value for their money, as well as maintain the confidence and trust reposed on them by consumers.

Nwokolo affirmed the company’s readiness to tap into the N340bn lubricants market with its new product, Nwokolo further stated, “the market for our new product 20W50 SL/CF is very huge, as we currently have demands across 30 states in the country.”

He added further that the introduction of the 20W50 SL/CF is part of an ongoing systemic expansion of the company, aimed at creating more job opportunities and placing CDN Oil and Lubricants Limited as the first and best choice engine oil and lubricants product in Nigeria.

Recall that CDN Oil and Lubricants was recently projected on the list of top five (5) emerging firms to take over the Nigerian lubricants market in 2021, according to an independent market survey conducted by Flash Poller, an international pollster.