By Moses Nosike

In an attempt to give back to the society, and as well detect early symptom if the deadly virus of cancer, following also the increasing rate of the virus, Ellen Adeyinka Anjorin Cancer Foundation and its collaborators had concluded arrangement for its Second Annual Memorial Cancer Awareness Lecture, with them: Cancer Treatment with Special Reference To Chemotherapy – pros And Cons.

Experts from the medical profession had been carefully chosen to do justice to the topic: Coping with the side effects of chemotherapy and outlook.

Keynote speaker, Dr. Omolola Salako, Consultant, Clinical Oncologist/Lecturer College of Medicine, University of Lagos, also Founder, Sebeccly Cancer Care and Onocopadi Tech Limited and guest speaker, Dr. Ismail Zubair, Consultant, Clinical Onocologist/Lecturer, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria in their professional experience will do justice to the topic.

The programme which will commence with free screening for both cervical and prostate cancer will be done under strict Covid-19 protocols. It will also run on zoom.