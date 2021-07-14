Egunjobi

By Prince Osuagwu

As the economy gradually recovers from the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, there is need for more businesses to contribute to the economic growth. To do so, a special skill is required, particularly as the pandemic enthroned the new normal.

However, a technology company that offers specialised training programs, Elev8 education, said it has prepared relevant tools necessary to offer specialised training programs to about 1000 companies by 2022. The program also aims to help these businesses reach their full potentials.

Country Head of the company, Ashim Egunjobi, explained that across the world, businesses in all sectors are accelerating adoption of technology and digitalisation to establish a competitive edge, drive growth and ensure efficiency.

She said: “Nigeria is still recovering from the economic effects and we realise that businesses and companies, both public and private, are also struggling to stay afloat.

“As we enter into the second half of the year, it is imperative to look back, strategise and ensure that companies make use of all necessary technological tools available moving forward, to scale up their operations to meet their goals.

“Nigeria’s workforce has to be technologically educated, trained, and upskilled as the country strives to stay up with the rest of the globe. Failure to do so would be devastating, as our country and industries would be swiftly left behind in today’s global economy.

“While information technology drives innovation, and innovation is the path to business success, Elev8’s commitment is to help equip IT specialists, business managers and leaders in over 1000 companies by 2022 to upskill and reskill them so that they can comprehend, adapt, and implement these technological advancements and tools in a variety of ways and thrive in the ever-changing digital landscape, thereby increasing the value chain and growing the economy.”

She added that the company’s purpose is to make a social impact in the countries where it operates.