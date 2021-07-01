





Elenu who his real name is Akinlami Babatunde Julius is arguably one of the most famous star comedians in the country today. His natural, on-the-spot performances have seen many leave their chairs to seat on floors in laughter. So good is he that a few years ago, a serving governor referred to him as “a comedian after my heart.”

But as it were, there is always a story behind any success particularly in this part of the world. In his widely read memoir, “My Watch,” former President, Olusegun Obasanjo narrated how he fetched firewoods to make little income to assist his mother in the payment of his school fees in his formative years.

READ ALSO: ONE WITH GOD IS MAJORITY: The Trials and Victories of Hope Uzodinma

We all remember still the story of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria’s immediate past President who went to elementary school without shoes. Although a bonafide son of the oil-rich Niger Delta, Jonathan’s parents were neither players in the nation’s downstream nor upstream oil industry. His parents were average Nigerians who felt comfortable, being able to provide food for the children.

However, these men rose to the pinnacle of their political careers as they got elected to the highest office in the land. It is the story of resilience, determination, courage, focus, and discipline. When former United States of America President, Barack Obama launched his campaign mantra of “We can,” he underscored the importance of belief in man’s determination to conquer his environment.

Elenu’s was not born with a silver spoon and like in most African homes, assisted his parents in the day-to-day toil of putting food on the table.

Elenu had to do some menial jobs to help support his mother who raised him and was supportive of his dream from the onset. As a growing child, he became the man in the house. As a result of that, he had to start doing some menial jobs. He worked as a casual staff in the Nigerian Bottling Company just to help his mother. Today, the story is different, he is living in his own house and driving his own car.

Not one who forgets in a hurry the days of little beginnings, Elenu commended AY “for grooming younger upcoming comedians and giving them a platform to showcase their talents through the AY Open Mic Competition.”

A motivational speaker once said that you are not yet successful until you raise someone to take over a Banton from you. AY has done his part and he is still doing more. Elenu is fated to do him and given his background, there is no doubt that he will hit the grassroots to beam his searchlights on budding talents waiting to be discovered.

Should every successful Nigerian imbibe this spirit, it won’t be long before the nation produces another Nobel laureate, another Grammy winner, an Oscar winner and more as mentoring others is a key to sustaining success across diverse fields.

The success story of Elenu is a testament to what can happen if talents are not buried in the sands. Yes, he had a dream of. becoming a medical doctor but being a comedian today is arguably more fulfilling for him. It is debatable if any medical doctor living or dead is more popular than Elenu today. His fame, like Professor Chinua Achebe once said, is built on solid personal achievements.

Elenu and his contemporaries are doing their beat, putting Nigeria on the world map. Their ribs cracking jokes have healed many of psychological trauma. It is time for the federal government to honour them and spur them to do more for the Nigerian Society