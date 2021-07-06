Amb. Vincent Oligbo

A top PDP stakeholder and party Chieftain and a former Anambra State Governorship aspirant Hon Amb Ike Oligbo has blasted the Federal Government and the APC dominated National Assembly for trying to dupe the Nigerian public by excluding electronic transmission of election results from the election reform bill which would have seen election rigging eliminated and a thing of the past from the Nigerian election discourse.

In a press briefing in Awka, Oligbo who is a lawyer and a businessman decried what the Federal Government and National Assembly are trying to do which is disenfranchising over 200 million Nigerians through manipulation and tampering with election results in future elections.

“It is scandalous that the opposition parties are not doing more to stop this criminal disenfranchising of millions of Nigerians by the National Assembly refusing to adopt electronic transmission of results which could have stopped any form of rigging, manipulating and changing the election result figures during vote counting and collation, as election rigging has been one of the biggest problems with the so-called democracy in Nigeria.

“This is a great opportunity to move Nigeria forward from selfish politics to people oriented politics. If election manipulation and rigging is allowed to continue then Nigeria as a country is doomed as it slides down into a dangerous one party failed state

I hope PDP and other opposition parties will step up and speak out against this attempt by the government to continue imposing themselves against the will of suffering Nigerians through election manipulation.

He went further by telling NASS that he would not hesitate to seek legal remedy by obtaining a court injunction to stop the Senate from confirming this most ridiculous aberration and abuse of power through promulgating flawed and criminally minded election laws.

“Nigerians must be given a fair chance to elect their leader and not be held hostage by an unpopular, corrupt, and inept regime manipulating and forcing themselves on an already tired and weary Citizens who have endured so much because of catastrophic misrule and

unparalleled corruption.

Voting and election results must be credible and protected to give Nigerians hope and a sense of belonging going into the future.

Vanguard News Nigeria