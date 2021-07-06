By Anayo Okoli, ENUGU

Stating its position on the issue, Ohanaeze Ndigbo said that it is interested in seeing an INEC that is truly independent of the debate over the electronic transfer of election results.

According to Ohanaeze, if INEC is truly independent, they will be able to take independent decisions and conduct free, fair and credible elections.

“Our position is that INEC should be truly independent. It is only when they are truly independent that they can conduct free, fair and credible elections.

“What is important to Ohanaeze is for INEC to be truly independent to enable them to take proper independent decisions, whether election results are transmitted electronically or not.

“I don’t want to bother myself with the electronic transmission of elections results, if INEC is truly independent, they will take decisions without being influenced”, Chief Alex Chidozie Ogbonnia, its spokesman said.