By Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

URHOBO Youth Leaders’ Association, UYLA, has frowned at plans by the National Assembly to remove the electronic transmission of election results from the Electoral Act presently before it.

Reacting to the move by the National Assembly, President of the Association’s President, Chief Anthony Ofoni, described the plan as a well-orchestrated ploy by politicians to rig the 2023 elections.

He advised members of the National Assembly to rise above partisan politics and do the right thing before they cause an avoidable crisis in Nigeria.

He lamented that against all odds, members of the National Assembly were also bent on fostering Lauretta Onochie as Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Nigerians.