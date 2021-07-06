…Bisi Kolawole is an aspirant to beat – PDP LG Chairmen

Local Government Chairmen of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has said that the former governor of the State, Ayodele Fayose, will not be bothered by petty blackmail, linking him with any threat to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) for whatever reasons.

The chairmen emphasized that; “It’s PDP or nothing for Fayose and his political family. How do you abandon your house for tenants?

“For supporting Bisi Kolawole as PDP governorship candidate, he has no apologies. This is more so that opponents of Bisi Kolawole also know that he is the aspirant to beat.

“Also, for Fayose, PDP remains the bigger picture that must be protected.

“Our leader is used to these armchair politics of image smearing, he has never been bothered.

“Most importantly, Fayose that we know has shown resilience in adversity so it is too late to abandon his political house, the PDP for rodents.”