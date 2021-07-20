By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Taraba State Council has called on Muslim ummah to be wary of the third wave of Covid-19 as they mark Eid-el-Kabir with other faithful across the globe.

State Chairman of the Union, David Nyah, in a statement Tuesday, congratulated them for witnessing another Sallah.

He charged them to continually emulate the virtues of the prophet by interceding for the state and nation during supplication.

He also encouraged them to maintain faith in the present administration of Governor Darius Ishaku, who according to him is poised to make life better for citizens of the state.

He also used the occasion to remind journalists in the state remain professional in their conduct and discharge their duties objectively in line with the code and conduct of the profession.

Similarly, the state chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, in a statement by its Chairman, Joachim Danbaba, called for prayers against the scourge of insecurity hovering over the nation.

He also urged them to remain steadfast in their good deeds and solicited support for the administration of governor Darius Ishaku.

Vanguard News Nigeria