…Calls for unity and tolerance among Nigerians

By Henry Umoru

AS Muslim faithful in Nigeria join the rest of the world to the celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has felicitated with Muslims across the country.

Senator Musa who particularly rejoiced with Muslims in his Senatorial District, urged them to imbibe the spirit of unity, tolerance for a peaceful coexistence, just as he urged his constituents not to relete continue to rededicate themselves to the onerous task of nation building while noting that the essence of the Eid-el-Kabir festival, which symbolizes the voluntary obedience of Prophet Ibrahim (ASW) to the commands of Allah and the demonstration of his faith in his maker must be emulated by all.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja from his Media Office in Abuja on Monday, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa who admonished the Muslim population, however commended them for the roles they have played in sustaining the peace, unity and development of the nation despite the numerous challenges confronting them.

Senator Musa also advised Nigerians to shun acts that are capable of heating the polity. He noted that the diverse nature of the Nigerian people is the main source of her strength and unity- stressing that we stand to lose a lot if we continue to dwell on what divides us rather than focus on what unites us as people.

According to Musa, he is committed to the well-being and development of his constituent, even as he praised them for their resilience and patient in the face of the insecurity bedeviling his people

He said, “I will not leave you, I will continue to strive hard to bring government closer to my people and see to their welfare – because, we are in this together.”