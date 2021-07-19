.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

AS Muslims all over the world celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir, the member representing Atisbo/Saki-West/Saki-East Federal Constituency of Oyo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Olajide Olatubosun has called on Nigerians for their understanding over the high prices of goods and commodities.

The lawmaker, who also called on the people to exercise patience and spirit of sacrifice, said that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari was doing everything possible to address the root cause of the increase in prices of food and other commodities in the country.

According to him, “The unfortunate escalation in the prices of food items was caused majorly by the activities of the insurgents, bandits, kidnappers across the country. Farmers can no longer have access to their farms despite the huge investments into agriculture by the government.”

While felicitating with all Muslims, and Nigerians generally, the lawmaker in a statement in Abuja, urged Muslims to always reflect the teachings of Prophet Muhammed (SAW) in their conducts relationship with one another and members of other faiths in the country.

Olatubosun, who reached out to his constituents in cash and kind, including rams, food and other ancillary items for the festivity, said the Sallah celebration has again brought the opportunity for the rich to bring succour to the less privileged in the society.

He said it was imperative at this time because Nigerians were facing hardship brought about by the global Coronavirus pandemic and compounded by the challenges of insurgency, kidnapping and banditry in the country,

The lawmaker expressed the hope that with the current efforts being made by President Buhari and the marching orders given to the security agents to redouble their efforts in restoring peace, normalcy would soon be restored in the country.

He appealed to all Muslims to celebrate moderately bearing in mind that Coronavirus was still very much around. He urged them to observe the non-pharmaceutical protocols as directed by the government in order to curb its spread.

He said “I felicitate with the Muslim Ummah in my constituency, and Nigerians in general, as we celebrate Sallah. I want to plead for patience and understanding among our people regardless of their faiths for there to be peace in our society. Sallah connotes sacrifice and I assure you that our sacrifices would not be in vain.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, we all must internalise the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammed (SAW) which dwell basically on love, sacrifice, patience, perseverance and understanding. If we follow these teachings, most of the vices threatening to tear our country apart today would be non-existent.

Insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other challenges facing the country are fallouts of our disobedience to the teachings of our Holy books. I call on us to return to the path of righteousness and live according to the dictates of Allah as taught by Prophet Muhammed (SAW).

“This year’s Sallah has again presented another opportunity for us to share with the less privileged. Life can only be meaningful if we share with our fellow citizens especially at a time like this when the nation is still grappling with the economic downturn brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic. No doubt, the downturn in the economy has adversely affected us as individuals.

“The preventive guidelines introduced by the government to curtail the spread of this deadly disease would undoubtedly limit our freedom to gather and worship in large numbers.

” The measures are, however, for our good even when they have unintended consequences on our daily lives and freedom. I, therefore, call on Muslim faithful and those of other faiths to show a high level of understanding, perseverance and patience as we collectively learn to regulate our lives in order to curb the spread of this unfortunate pandemic.

“The willingness of the Muslim Ummah not to congregate in large numbers at the Eid ground in line with government directives only goes to show the level of their sacrifice to ensure the preservation of humanity.”

“We have hope of better days ahead because the Buhari’s government is not relenting in its efforts at dealing with insecurity in the country. The armed forces have been further equipped and motivated to engage the criminals. Let us not despair as there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

