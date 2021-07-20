.

Chief Olumide Aderinokun joined Muslims in Ogun Central Senatorial District in celebrating Eid-el-Kabir on Tuesday.

Aderinokun in his goodwill message to the Muslim faithful urges people in Ogun Central Senatorial District to pray for a more united country amidst the current hardship and insecurity challenges in Nigeria.

In a statement made available to the Vanguard Digital team, Aderinokun enjoined residents in Ifo, Odeda, Ewekoro, Obafemi-Owode, Abeokuta South and Abeokuta North Local Government Areas to imbibe the spirit of obedience with togetherness and giving.

He said “I join all Muslim faithful in celebrating this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, but we must not forget the importance of the celebration as it echoes obedience to God’s command,” Chief Aderinokun noted.

“We might be going through a lot as a country but our strength stands out in our togetherness and when we show love to one another.

“Even as we celebrate this sacred holiday, let’s stay safe and be our brother’s keepers. May this celebration bring you and your family joy, prosperity and breakthrough. Barka de Sallah.”

