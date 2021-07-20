.

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Otunba Bisi Kolawole has called on Nigerians to renew their faith in having a united and prosperous Nigeria under the government of the PDP in the nearest future since all the actions and inactions of those presently in power depict bleakness and hopelessness.

Kolawole, who is also a governorship aspirant in the PDP made the remarks in his Eid-el-Kabir message released on Tuesday, by his Special Adviser on Media, Bola Agboola.

The PDP chairman, who joined other leaders to felicitate with Muslims all over the world on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration admonished Nigerian masses to persevere the more even in the face of unwarranted provocation and harassment they are being subjected to under the rudderless APC government stressing that “tough times don’t last but tough people do.”

Calling on faithful to be conscious of their environment as they are merry and celebrate, Kolawole charged them to allow the virtues of Sallah, which includes sacrifice, obedience, love, piety, tolerance and kindness radiate through them.

On the home front, Otunba Kolawole charged members of the PDP in Ekiti State to sacrifice personal interests for the collective good of the party and the generality of her members, stressing that there was no alternative to unity.

“In line with the virtue of sacrifice that Eid-el-Kabir represents, I call on all members of our party to sacrifice our interests for that of the party. The success of our party in the coming guber election should be of utmost importance to us all as stakeholders.

“In as much as we can’t do away with the rivalry between camps as we approach the primary election, I implore us to make the rivalry amongst us a healthy one since we’ll still need one another in the long run.

“We are members of the same family and it is expected that we’ll all come back together to dislodge the locust All Progressives Congress administration from the fountain of knowledge after the primary election.

“Contests will come and go, we’ll still remain members of the same party, I call on those fanning the embers of discord amongst aspirants and their supporters to desist from doing so, let us make this sacrifice in the spirit of Sallah,” he concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria