By Gabriel Olawale

Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu Gbolahan Lawal, has felicitated with Muslims all over the world on the occasion of the Eid-El-Kabir, urging Nigerians, most especially the Muslims to imbibe the lessons of the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim and work for the unity and peace of the nation.

The revered monarch, who also rejoices with all the good people of Iru Kingdom, said that the Eid-el-Kabir comes with great lessons, adding that the festive occasion is also a reminder of sacrifice everyone is expected to make.

According to the monarch, the sacrifice is not only for spiritual fulfilment but also for the progress of mankind and development of the society.

Oba Lawal said:“As we celebrate this year Eid-Kabir, I join Muslim faithful across the country to share in the felicity of this Ileya Festival. The Eid-el-Adha comes with significant lessons for mankind. It is a symbolic Islamic festival that is a constant reminder to us that, there will always be great rewards when we have long-lasting faith and perseverance in trying periods; diligence in prayers and tenacity in our belief.

“I felicitate with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and all the entire people of Lagos State, particularly the good people of Iru Kingdom on the occasion the Eid-el-Kabir, May Allah (SWT) grant us His grace to celebrate many of it in good health and wealth,” Oba Lawal said.

Oba Lawal also used the occasion to reiterate his commitment to the implementation of “Let’s Grow Iru Together” (#LeGIT), describing the concept as pragmatic solutions to the challenges facing Iru Land.

The monarch said that is heartwarming that the Initiative has been a rallying point and clarion call to all and sundry to work with him to grow Iru into one of the most sustainable and desirable communities in Lagos. “This is also in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the current administration of the Lagos State Government,” Oba Lawal said.