By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, All Progressives Congress, APC, Borno South has urged Muslim faithful and other Nigerians, to in the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir, embrace unity, tolerance and peaceful co- existence among one another for the growth and development of Nigeria.

In a Sallah message he issued in Maiduguri and made available to Journalists, Senator Ndume felicitated with Muslims in his Senatorial zone and across the country on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The former Senate Leader admonished the teeming Muslim population and commended them for the roles they have played in sustaining the peace, unity and development of the nation despite the numerous challenges confronting them.

Senator Ndume who also advised Nigerians to shun acts that are capable of heating the polity, noted that the diverse nature of the Nigerian people is the main source of her strength and unity, saying, “We stand to lose a lot if we continue to dwell on what divides us rather than focus on what unites us as people.”

He particularly enjoyed youths who were engaged in recent farming scheme as well as traders among to make difference in their chosen areas.

While urging the good people of his constituency to continue to rededicate themselves to the onerous task of nation building, he explained that the essence of the Eid-el-Kabir festival, which symbolises the voluntary obedience of Prophet Ibrahim (ASW) to the commands of Allah and the demonstration of his faith in his maker must be emulated by all.

Ndume who that he is much committed to the well-being and development of his constituent, praised them for their resilience and patient in the face of the insecurity, adding, “I will continue to strive hard to bring government closer to my people and see to their welfare because, we are in this together.”