By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Muslim community in Imo State, on Tuesday, was taken over by jubilation when they received five cows and Six hundred 50kg bags of rice from the Imo State Government to celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Kabir.

The government’s Eid-El-Kabir packages were delivered to the Muslim community in Owerri, by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Cosmos Iwu.

Iwu said the action of the government was “To assist them to join their brothers and sisters all over the world to celebrate the feast of sacrifice, the Governor was pleased to donate the 600 bags of 50Kg rice and five cows, it is just a show of love that Governor Uzodimma has for Muslim faithful in Imo State.

ALSO READ: Igboho: We’re still studying the situation ― Afenifere

“Since the inception of the Shared Prosperity Government in Imo State, the Governor has demonstrated a lot of love and magnanimity to the Muslim community. This is exemplified in his inclusive governance system that accommodated Muslims in his cabinet, the SSA on Northern Affairs, and the SSA on Northern Women Mobilization.

“In line with this, the Imo State has put in a Sallah mood ahead of Tuesday when the leadership took delivery of 600 bags of 50kg of rice and five big cows donated to them by Governor Hope Uzodimma to enable the Muslim faithful in the state have a joyous 2021 Eid-El-Kabir celebration.”

ALSO READ: Eid-el-Kabir: Pray for united Nigeria amid hardship, security challenges – Aderinokun urges people in Ogun Central Senatorial District

Taken delivery of the Eid-El-Kabir, packages the Head of the Muslim community in Imo State, Seriki Hassan Awwal Baba Sule, said: “Eid-el-Kabir is a Muslim celebration used to remember the total submission of Abraham to Allah when he answered the call to use his son, Ishmael for sacrifice to God. The gifts presented to us by the governor were a show of brotherliness, love, and care to, not only the Muslims but all citizens of Imo State.”

Those present at the event were the Chief of Staff Government House, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Irene Chima, the Oba of Yoruba, the Chief Imam of Imo State, Barr. Suleman Njoku, Chairman Muslim Council of Imo State, Prince Basheer Uwakwe, SSA to the Governor on Northern Women Mobilization, Hajia Fatima Hansan, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria