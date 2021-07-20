Says his administration’ll not tolerate anarchy through religion

By Adeola Badru

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, warned religious leaders and those using security challenges to divide the state to have the fear of God in their respective conducts.

Makinde, who spoke while receiving religious leaders and members of the Muslim community at his Ikolaba residence, shortly after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers, said those who think they can use religiosity and religious sentiments to disturb the peace of the state should go and look for something else to do because adding that his administration would not tolerate anarchy through religion.

He said: “In Oyo state, those who think they can use religiosity and religious sentiments to disturbed the peace of the state should go look for something else to do because it is not possible.”

“I came from a Muslim background and about 60 percent of the Makinde’s are Muslims, let them go and find out to confirm from my family house.”

“I urge them to desist from using religious sentiments to distabilize Oyo State. If they want political power, it is only God that can put them in position not any human, let them design their own programme, let them look at what we are doing and let them make it known to the people of Oyo State because it is only God that has all power and He gives to anyone he wills.”

“They should tell the people what they can do better and how they plan to achieve it. This is what should be done rather than going around with rumours coated with religious misinformation to cause trouble.”

“We are very conscious of what would be saying of our administration. So we do all things with the fear of God because we know that we will give account of all our deeds. Government will come and go but Oyo State will remain. And if you want to drink from a well, you should not pollute the well. We know they are seeking political powers but they don’t have to get it through the back door.”

“This festival should be celebrated with sober reflection. We will appeal to them because our state will remain, and whatever we do is where those coming after us will continue, so they should be calm and give us the opportunity to do what we have planned to do for our state,” he added.

The team which was led by the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, had the Southwest Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; the state’s Head of Service, Mrs Amidat Agboola; Deputy Chief of Staff, Mojeed Mogbanjubola; Special Adviser on SDG, Mr Kunle Yussuf; Special Adviser on Tourism, Mr Ademola Ige, Permanent Secretaries, among other political officeholders.

