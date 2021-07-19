…Felicitates with Muslims

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Trade Union Congress, TUC, Monday, said that the harsh economy in the country was taking tolls on a large number of Nigerians.

The TUC has also felicitated with the Muslim faithful and Nigerians on the occasion of Sallah celebration.

The TUC in a Sallah message issued by its President and Secretary General, Quadri Olaleye and Musa-Lawal Ozigi, respectively, said out of frustration many, especially the youths were doing untoward things just to make ends meet

The labour center in the message said, “We would like to also use this opportunity to call on the leadership of the country to bear it in mind that the country is in a dire strait and we can only overcome if they (leaders) lead a selfless and exemplary life.

“The harsh economy is taking tolls on a large number of Nigerians and out of frustration many, especially the youths are doing untoward things just to make ends meet. It is true that only God can help us overcome our challenges but we must not forget that certainly we do have a role to play.

“We expect that this celebration would humble every Muslim in particular and Nigerians in general in their service to God, and to humanity.

“The impoverished masses of the country are going through an excruciating experience presently and it beholves the wealthy and the privileged Nigerians to empathise with the needy.

“Painfully and regrettably the order of the day has been flagrant transfer of our commonwealth and loans to foreign banks rather than making it useful for the nation where it is really needed.

” This is the time for the leadership at all levels to have a rethink and redraw a workable roadmap capable of transforming the economy of the country. The plight of Nigerians under this administration falls below expectation.”

It lamented the Federal Government penchant for going for loans and called for a stop to it.

“We say no to more loans. It has to stop. We are not in a master-servant relationship. Public officials are our employees because they are paid with taxpayers’ money.

“The Congress desires a country that is peaceful and development conscious. To achieve this the youth have to be gainfully engaged – not as political thugs. An army of idle youths portends great danger for any society.

“While we celebrate with our Muslim brothers and sisters, we must be committed to sharing and caring for one another as Allah has directed. We call on everyone to remain self-disciplined and law abiding even as we strive to achieve the desired development we crave.”