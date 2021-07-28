Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi

By Chris Ochayi, Abuja

A total of 6,055 road traffic offenders were arrested for committing 7609 offences during the just concluded Eid-el Kabir festival, the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has said.

The FRSC also issued itself a pass mark for achieving greater height by successfully attained a record 12 percent reduction in road traffic crashes during the nationwide Eid-el Kabir Sallah special patrol operations.

The FRSC Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, explained via a statement issued in Abuja that a total of 108 road traffic crashes, RTC, were recorded as against a total of 123 in the same period in 2019 representing 12 percent decrease.

On the operational front, Kazeeem also revealed that due to the need to ensure compliance with established traffic laws, the Corps Marshal had directed Commanding Officers across all formations to mandate patrol operatives to intensify efforts in clamping down on aggressive drivers whose recklessness often contribute to road traffic crashes.

In compliance with that directive, the FRSC operatives covered 1575 routes, impounded 3191 vehicles representing 2 percent increase in the impoundment, and apprehended 6055 offenders as against 5529 offenders in 2019 representing 10 percent increase; for committing 7609 offences as against 6177 offences in the same period in 2019 which represents 23 percent increase.

Given the reason for the decrease recorded in RTC, Kazeem largely attributed the milestone to several coordinated factors, among which are; the establishment of Station Offices in almost all the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria; intensified public enlightenment and sensitization campaigns held nationwide in collaboration with key stakeholders in the road transportation sector, and effective patrol operations.

Quoting the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, the spokesperson said that the Corps now has a wider coverage due to the establishment of more FRSC Commands, Outposts, roadside clinics and Zebra points who now feed in reports from different routes that were hitherto not thoroughly covered.

Oyeyemi also revealed that the comparison made with the year 2019 period is due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 which halted conventional operations.

He further stated that the reduction in crashes during the period under consideration is an indication that the combination of aggressive enforcement and public enlightenment that has been broadened through the establishment of the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM is yielding results.

He stressed that the tempo in the operational and advocacy front will be sustained to ensure a continuous decrease in the number of road crashes, number of persons involved, as well a decrease in the number of persons killed by crashes on our roads.

According to him, “The Corps will keep on advancing steadily towards the realisation of its corporate mandate of creating a safer motoring environment and eradicating RTC on our roads.

This tempo will surely be sustained as all efforts have been adequately put in place to make the roads safer for all”.

It will be recalled that the Corps Marshal had earlier directed that the 2021 Sallah special patrol operations to cover 45 corridors which include but not limited to Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi; Mokwa-Birnin Yero-Zaria; Maiduguri-Biu-Numan-Jalingo-Wukari; Akwanga-Lafiya-Makurdi; Jos-Bauchi-Gombe.

Others include Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum, Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano, Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo; Makurdi-Otukpo-Obollo Afor-9th Mile; Asaba-Abraka-Ughelli-Warri corridor; Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu; Sagamu-Mowe-Lagos; Abuja-Lokoja-Okene; Lokoja-Auchi-Benin; Onitsha-Njaba-Owerri-Umuahia, Ibadan-Oyo-Ogbomosho; and Ibadan-Ogere-Shagamu.

The public is therefore called to assist the Corps by reporting any form of obstruction or emergency on the road to the spokesperson through the FRSC Toll-Free numbers 122 or tune into the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM to report same or any other contravention seen on the road.

The Station can also be reached through its Social Media Handles as follows; WHATSAPP 08052997848, FACEBOOK TRAFFICRADIO 1, INSTAGRAM TRAFFICRADIO 1. Or call the following numbers; GLO 08052998090, MTN 09067000015, and SMS on GLO 08052998012 and the FRSC toll-free emergency line 122.

