By Victoria Ojeme

Continuing in the spirit of Sallah, jubilation filled the hearts of residents in Katsina state as Gwagware Foundation, donated over 700 cows to the less privileged in the state.

The founder of the foundation, Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN, Dikko Radda extended his hands of generosity to the less privileged in the state through a collaboration with Hesene International.

Leveraging on his international network, Radda invited the non-governmental organization to Katsina State so that the people will benefit from their humanitarian and philanthropic gesture, hence the provision of 700 cows to the less privileged in the state.

The Gwagware Foundation, which was founded in 2015, has the task of distributing the meat to over 4000 people in Katsina state.

Hesene is a Senegalese based international NGO headed by Sheikh Abdul’ahad Ibrahim Inyass.

Vanguard reports that the highlight of the event which took place at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, put smiles on the faces of all that thronged the stadium, as it was a deluge of encomiums on Dikko Radda and his Foundation.

The less privileged at the arena saw the gesture as a divine intervention considering the high cost of rams in the country for this year’s Eid festive season.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries of this gesture cuts across all the 34 Local government areas of Katsina state.

The Katsina State Governor, His Excellency, Rt Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, Dallatun Katsina who came to the venue with his entire cabinet flagged off the distribution after showering praises on the DG/CEO of SMEDAN.

He commended him for his foresight and for always identifying with the people of the state particularly the youths and the widows. He said what Gwagware foundation has done should be emulated by other prominent citizens of the state.

It is instructive to note here that on the lips of all the beneficiaries that day were gratitudes and prayers to Allah (God) to bless Dikko Umaru Radda for all his show of love and kindness to widows, orphans and youths in the state, describing him as a Messiah who has brought happiness to several homes during this festive season.

One of the residents, Mallam Mohammadu Katsi,na said he was not expecting to eat meat this Sallah, but now God has answered his prayers. He said may Almighty Allah bless Dikko Radda, Gwagware and his entire family and may Allah grant him all his heart desires.