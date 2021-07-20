





Calls for prayers against insecurity, others

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency and the Deputy Chairman House of Reps Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Hon. Chief Thomas Ereyitomi has congratulated all Muslim brothers and sisters across Warri Federal Constituency as they celebrate this year’s 2021 Eid-el-Kabir.

Ereyitomi, while extending his warm greetings to Muslims in Warri South, Warri North and South-West urged them to continue to pray for peace, unity, love as well as against insurgents and other things capable of causing disaffection among Nigerians.

The lawmaker stressed the need for sustained cooperation with the Muslim faithful, encouraging them to absorb the ways of Prophet Mohammed (sallahi allahi wasalam) for His sacrifice of obedience to Almighty Allah.

Ereyitomi described Eid el-Kabir as a great Festival observed by all Muslim across the world signifying belief where there is disbelief as displayed by Prophet Ibrahim in the Holy Qur’an.