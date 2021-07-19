.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria has rejoiced with the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and the Muslim faithful as they mark the 2021 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

CAN urge them to continue to pray for Nigeria to overcome its security challenges, and also for Nigerians to embrace the virtues of love, peace, unity, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the prophet of Islam during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

This was disclosed in a statement issued, on Monday, titled, ‘Eid-el-Kabir: CAN Felicitates With Nigerian Muslim Ummah,’ which was signed by CAN’s General Secretary, Daramola Bade Joseph. Esq.

The statement reads in part, “We felicitate you for being alive to witness this day and celebrate despite the menace of insecurity challenges in the country occasioned by the criminal activities of bandits, kidnappers, terrorists, killer herdsmen and other undesirable elements.

“We, therefore, call on both the leaders and the followers of Islam to continue to embrace the virtues of love, peace, unity, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations. They should also use the occasion to pray for Nigeria to come out of these insecurity challenges better and greater.

“CAN also appeal to all security agencies, especially the Police and the Army to rise up to the challenges with a view to preventing the unscrupulous criminals from attacking the innocent during and after the celebrations.

“Our governments at all levels should also be more mindful of the plights of the people whose lives and property have been under incessant attacks and threats as is the case in Kaduna State. It is becoming worrisome and of great concern to all and sundry.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the primary responsibility of any government is to protect lives and property under its care. To say that many families are mourning and gnashing teeth during this occasion is an understatement. Nigerians as a whole, Kaduna and some other states in particular are no longer sleeping with their two eyes closed because of the unending destruction of lives and property. May God intervene in our situations as soon as possible.

“We plead for uncompromising efforts and support of our law enforcement officers. We also appeal to the Federal Government to provide a peaceful and conducive atmosphere for the celebrations of this great festival.”

