Chief Olumide Aderinokun through his brainchild – Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation, distributed 250 rams to Muslim faithful across Ogun Central Senatorial District on Monday.

The Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom ensured the rams were distributed to individuals from Ifo, Ewekoro, Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North, Odeda and Obafemi-Owode local government areas.

Before distributing his Sallah gifts to the people, Chief Aderinokun admonished his people to embrace the spirit of togetherness and generosity even as they aspire for a better administration and government.

He said: “This act of giving is continuation of the good service we have been rendering to people across the six local government areas.

“As we mark Eid el-Kabir this year, we are reminded of thousands around the country who are spending this holy holiday separated from their families and unsure of their future.

“As a senatorial district with high hopes for a brighter tomorrow, we remain committed to welcoming strangers with empathy and an open heart.

“May the spirits of community, togetherness, love and compassionate generosity bring good tidings to those celebrating Eid el-Kabir.”

In addition to the Sallah gifts, Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation sponsored a family programme on Sweet FM where listeners were also rewarded with food items including chicken, rice and oil.

So far, Aderinokun Foundation has commissioned various borehole projects in the six local government areas in Ogun Central Senatorial District.

The foundation also conducts a monthly free fuel initiative for commercial motorcycle riders in six local governments.