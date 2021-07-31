Saraki

By Dapo Akinrefon

Former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, on Saturday, disclosed that he visited the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to clarify some issues.

In a statement by Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, the Media Office of Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, the former Senate President, on his own volition “visited the office of the EFCC to clarify any issue that the commission may want to raise with him.”

ALSO READ:

The statement reads: “It will be recalled that following the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the Fundamental Human Rights case filed by Dr. Saraki during the period of the former chairman of the EFCC which precluded the commission from investigating him until the matter is dispensed with, the commission at the last hearing on July 14, 2021, pleaded with the judge that the order was preventing them from doing their job.

“Following this complaint, Dr. Saraki, as a responsible citizen, on his own volition approached the commission that at the earliest convenient date, he was willing to visit the commission’s office and clarify all issues they might want to raise with him.

“He, therefore, visited the commission’s office this afternoon and answered some questions. He is back home. He was not arrested. Dr. Saraki also assured the commission that he has nothing to hide and will always make himself available to clear all issues that may require his attention.”

Vanguard News Nigeria