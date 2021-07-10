Captain of Edo Queens Women Football Club of Benin, Goodness Onyebuchi, says she is hopeful her team will defeat Osun Babes of Osogbo in the 2021 National AITEO Cup competition.

Edo Queens will take on Osun Babes on Monday in one of the the competition’s quarter-final matches at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

Ogieva Ehiosun, Edo Queens’ Media Officer, quoted Onyebuchi as saying in a statement on Saturday that her confidence was based on the fact that the venue of the match was “a winning ground for Edo Queens”.

“We are confident of getting the semi-final ticket on Monday. Thursday’s 5-3 penalty kicks shootout victory over Naija Ratels FC of Makurdi at the Lokoja Confluence Stadium in the round of 16 was a big morale-booster for us.

“We thank God for the victory. We have passed that stage and we are now focusing on our next game against Osun Babes,” she said.

Onyebuchi acknowledged that the quarter-final round was a tougher stage of the competition.

“I know that all the teams that have made it to this stage are no pushovers. So, we are not scared of any of them, it is going to be a great game of football. Neither side will be afraid and we will both respect each other.

“Though it has not been easy getting to this stage, but I can say confidently that we are going to put in a great deal. We have the quality and physicality.

“We have started with a winning mentality, we want to ensure the continuity of winning matches and we will work hard to book a place in the semi-finals, which is our dream for now.

“I am particularly happy that we are playing this epic game at Agege Township Stadium because that field is a winning ground for Edo Queens.

“With our collective efforts, I sincerely believe that we have what it takes to emerge victorious in the end,” Onyebuchi said.(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria