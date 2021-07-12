By Gabriel Ewepu and Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

A nonprofit making organization, Young Professionals, PYF, weekend, disclosed creating a platform to galvanize the potentials of young entrepreneurs as a way to tackle growing unemployment among young people in the country.

This was made known by the Convener, YPF, Daniel Gemana, at the YPF, FCT Chapter, with its ‘Abuja Inaugural Summit’ with theme, ‘The Distinguished Professional Navigating Through Difficult Economic Storms’.

Gemana said the YPF deemed it fit to assist the government to create such platform to build capacity of young and promising Nigerians who want s to be self-employed and also become employers of labour at this point because the burden is enormous on government and as an organization with vision and mission to make young entrepreneurs to be on the driver’s seat of the economic cannot sit and allow young and fresh ideas and talents to waste.

According to him, YPF seeks to position young entrepreneurs to make meaningful contributions to the growth of the society and the economy instead of being threat to the socio-economic lives of Nigerians, which also scares investors away from the country.

He added that the resolve of the Forum is to discover hidden entrepreneurial talents of young Nigerians with great ideas that can turnaround their lives and the economy by harnessing those hidden treasures bottled up and limited due to some factors that they cannot handle by themselves.

He said: “We have some young people in the country who also have limited exposure, therefore are unable to develop ideas.

“Apart from that we have some that the ideas are there, but there is no funding. The Forum identifies these talents among the professionals and we will develop the talents by way of training them in their specific fields of endeavor, it could be academics, entrepreneurship, and anything at all.

“While doing that, we feel that integrity is one key factor that will drive the economy, which is lacking in this nation. So we are bringing biblical principles that will build the integrity of these young professionals and we are working with agencies all over the world.

“Some of these agencies all over the world are interested in seeing people who have ideas or lack the financial capacity to bring the ideas into reality. We are going to meet a lot of agencies too in Nigeria, like the Central Bank of Nigeria and see how we can mobilize funds such as loans, grants, to help these young professionals.”

In the same vein, a key partner with the YPF, Mr. Reuben Nyikwagh, said, arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses have derailed, noting that young professionals/entrepreneurs are the foundation of businesses in the country.

“A lot of our young people who have gone into businesses are crying, they are finding it difficult to navigate through this economic situation that the pandemic has put the nation into, and the whole world.

“We feel bringing them together, educating them and showing them what others have done and how they were able to go through other pandemics and difficulties will go a long way in making them do well in their businesses”, Nyikwagh added.

