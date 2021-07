Eat’N’Go Limited, the leading QSR operator and master franchisee for Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Yoghurt in Africa, has announced the Milestone of its 150th store opening, with the recent openings of nine (9) Domino’s Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery stores in various locations in Nigeria.

The new locations for Domino’s Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery combined stores at Nyanya Abuja, Challenge Ibadan, Choba in Port Harcourt, and Cold Stone added stores in Admiralty Lekki, Jakande Lekki and Aromire Ikeja, brings total Eat’N’Go stores in Africa to 156 stores. These new store openings demonstrate the group’s expansion plans for Africa, targeting 180 stores by the end of 2021.

Ilyas Kazeem, Marketing Director at Eat’N’Go, remarked on the Milestone, saying,” We are incredibly excited to have reached this Milestone of opening 150+ stores. It means our valued customers now have more of our brands’ locations to enjoy their favourite meals and treats, as well as exciting new products that will constantly excite their tastebuds and keep them yearning for more.”

Patrick McMichael, the Chief Executive Officer and Group Managing Director at Eat’N’Go, also commented on this Milestone, saying, “We are delighted to mark the Opening of our 150th store on the continent. The Eat’N’Go team has a shared vision of delivering premium food offerings alongside quality customer service in all our communities. With every store opening, our team has an opportunity to create jobs, impart necessary job training to the employees, and drive a positive impact in our communities through our different CSR initiatives. By the end of 2021, it is our vision to open 180+ new stores across Africa. We will continue to bring satisfying, delectable yet affordable food offerings to every market in which we open stores,” said Mr McMichael.”

Eat’N’Go launched in Nigeria in 2012 as the master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt. Since then, the brand has extended its footprint to many cities in Nigeria and Kenya. With over 3000 employees, Eat’N’Go is fast becoming one of the fastest-growing franchising companies in Africa.

About Eat’N’Go

Eat’N’Go is Africa’s leading master franchisee for the Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt brands. Renowned for being a master deliverer of high-quality food and services, Eat’N’Go launched in 2012 in Nigeria with the vision “to become the premier food operator in Africa”. Today, it continues to deliver on this promise by successfully rolling out the globally recognised brands Cold Stone Creamery and Domino’s Pizza across Africa. The company continues to expand its presence in key markets by fusing company goals with new strategic development goals. Eat’N’Go is dedicated to bringing the best global food brands and concepts across Africa.