D’Tigers: Nigeria is proud of you — Sunday Dare

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has again congratulated the Nigerian male basketball team, D’Tigers on their second straight Pre- Tokyo Olympics friendly win against World number four, Argentina on Monday.

D’Tigers beat the Argentine team by a 23- point margin (94-71) to record their second major upset in three days.

“Our players showed up for business and took care of business. Their performance in just these two games signposts the future of basketball in Nigeria. I salute and commend their patriotism and the courage and confidence they have brought to the game. You continue to make Nigeria proud,’’ said the Minister.

D’Tigers had earlier on Sunday morning defeated the almighty Team USA 90-87 to become the first African nation to achieve such an incredible feat. The team will take on Australia in their final tune-up game Wednesday morning before jetting out to Tokyo for the Olympics.

D’Tigers will begin their campaign for a first-ever Olympic basketball medal on Sunday, July 25 against Australia.

They will face Germany three days later before playing Italy in their final group game on Saturday, July 31. Meanwhile, D’Tigress are expected to begin their pre-Olympics tune-up games on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Coached by Otis Hughley, the team will be playing their first friendly game against Australia on Wednesday. They will play against the Australians again on Saturday before rounding off with a game against the United States of America.

The Minister says he has no doubt about the depth of talents in the team and the game D’Tigress will bring on. He is sure they will show up for business like their male counterpart has done.

Nigeria will be presenting both the male and the female basketball teams for the first time at the Olympics.

