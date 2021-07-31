Nigeria’s D’Tigers lose their third Group B game in the men’s basketball event of the Tokyo Olympics 71-80 to Italy.

It was their third loss, and they finished bottom of their group.

Meanwhile, Tobiloba Amusan won heat 3 of the women’s 100 metres hurdles event at the 2020 Olympic Games to advance to the semi-finals.

Amusan who ran from lane 4 of the first-round race finished in 12.72 seconds, ahead of Yanique Thompson of Jamaica who ran in at 12.74 seconds.

Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska ran a personal best 12.75 to place third and also qualify for the semi-finals which are scheduled for Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 24-year-old African champion had reached the semi-finals of the event at the Rio Games in 2016, clocking 12.91.

Amusan is also due to represent Nigeria in the women’s 4x100m relay event.

