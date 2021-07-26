By Ike Uchechukwu

A financial expert and Mathematician ,Dr Theophilus Ogumbe has emerged the young CEO of the year at the just concluded 6th Edition of the African Icon Awards held in Ghana .

Dr Ogumbe who dedicated the award to God and his team said he was extremely greatful to the members of the Jury for finding him worthy .

I am extremely gratified for receiving the award as the Emerging Young CEO of the year in the 6th African Icons Awards 2021.

“Firstly, I want to appreciate the members of the jury for the recognition and showing great respect for me and my team with this prize.

it comes as full amazement. The only thing I can be able to express is my sincere gratefulness to you all for standing by me and my team.We hope to do more together as we journey to financial freedom,” he said .

Speaking further ,Ogumbe who will turn 30 by November told Vanguard that he would like to encourage going people to know their onions no matter the field adding that it was essential for them to learn requisite skills to be able to navigate through especially as there were no guarantee for jobs anymore .

He said :” Everything you see today is a process , it took time and patience , I must encourage young people to get it right by knowing their onions no matter what they did or studied as a profession ,they must do it with all their heart .

” I am a Mathematician first ,before becoming a forex expert and a financial analyst ,and I still studying further to become a professor of Mathematics , and this award has further boosted my morale to do more and be more consistent.