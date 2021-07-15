The United Nations Rescue Services, an organization that promotes the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on Thursday, 8th July 2021 honoured Dr. Becky Olubukola with the United Nations Rescue Service Noble Award at her Abuja office.

The United Nations rescue service delegates were led by AMB. Dr. Steve Midalah.

During the presentation, he stated that the International Noble Ambassador award is an Initiative of United Nations Rescue Services aimed at honouring caregivers in the society who have contributed their resources, knowledge and time in service to God and humanity across nations of the world.

He added that such persons are identified and nominated by the Noble Members of United Nations Rescue Services.

“Some benefits of being an International Noble Ambassador is that an individual could be nominated to be an Election Observer in any United Nations Member Country, Lead a Peace Initiative and shall be invited to participate in our Annual National & International Conferences, Leadership Seminars and Training; Noble Ambassadors are decorated publicly with the International Noble Ambassador Award and are given a Certificate, Plaque & Muffler and are entitled to drive with our “Noble Ambassador” Official Vehicle Number Plate which gives thorough fare on the highway,” he stated.

Whilst presenting the plaque, DR. Steve spoke about the importance of committing to humanitarian work and helping people,

“DR. Becky’s outstanding commitment to humanity is worthy of emulation by every Nigerian. She gives without holding back, her dedication to helping people thrive successfully is what we need as a nation.”

In her acceptance speech; Dr. Becky said, “No good deeds will go unrewarded, what I do is part of who I am, and it is what makes me tick as a person. I believe that God gave me wealth so that I can help people. My commitment to the charitable cause is rejuvenated, and I will continue to dedicate my years to leaving this world better than I met it. As a token of appreciation, I hereby commit part of my office space to the UN rescue service as an office annex.”

UN Rescue Services Promotes the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which includes but not limited to; Achieve Universal Education, Eradicate, Extreme Poverty & Hunger, Reduce Child Mortality, Improve Maternal Health, Ensure Environmental Sustainability, Global Partnership for Development, Combat HIV AIDS, Malaria, Promote Gender Equality & Empower Women / Public.

Dr. Becky has committed her resources to the afore-listed areas of the SDGs through her Foundation (Pricasso). The UN International Noble Ambassador Award is a well-deserved honor. Congratulations, once again HRH (DR.) Becky Olubukola.