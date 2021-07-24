Dr Adenle wins American's Women in Voice award

Dr Omolabake Adenle

Women in Voice (WiV), an international non-profit based in Seattle, United States of America, which celebrates and amplifies women and gender diversity in voice technology, has awarded its DEI In Voice award to Dr Omolabake Adenle.

Adenle, a Nigerian American quantitative financial analyst, who won the award – which recognises outstanding contributions to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in voice – “for making African languages accessible to voice solutions” had three other finalists in this category of the WiV awards.

Holder of a PhD in Bayesian Signal Processing from Cambridge University, the founder/chief executive officer of Aja.La Studios, which builds natural language and speech processing applications for under-resourced languagesm had in 2017 been a finalist in the 2017 Innovation Prize for Africa organised by the African Innovation Foundation.

Grateful for the WiV Award, she says it will help “contribute to the momentum needed to work towards making voice technologies accessible to all Africans” noting that “building a speech technology company that provides broad support of African languages is extremely challenging, (but) voice technologies will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of information and service access in Africa.”

It is her belief that ““digitising African languages will help make information more accessible to Africans.”

Formerly a vice president for quantitative and derivative strategies at Morgan Stanley in the United Kingdom, she started building African language-learning apps such as SpeakYorubaApp in her free time.

