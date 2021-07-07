Douglas James, person who has trained and coached over 1,500 entrepreneurs. Douglas James has seen over-and-over how fellow business owners have amazing ideas which deserve to succeed. Douglas makes entrepreneurs learn how to acquire, close and retain amazing clients, so they can finally experience how to increase their earning potential.

In early 2015, he was on a humanitarian mission for which he got a chance to help the poor communities. But while serving these people, he realised that he was actually made for greater things, and chose to take his life into his own hands. Thus, Douglas started his career as an entrepreneur.

He got to know the power of certain digital marketing and advertising techniques. Douglas learnt about numerous Facebook Ads and all the other things he could learn about the effective marketing platform which helps to reach global audiences. Douglas has used Facebook Ads to help numerous local businesses to achieve their goal. With time, he thought of expanding his scope to online coaching to help others.

As a beginner in this market, he didn’t even know what he was doing as an entrepreneur, he started his online business, he faced a lot of ups and downs throughout his journey. Though he was clueless, he kept trying to figure out about his work world.

Today he runs a successful online education company and marketing agency. He has been actively serving military duty for over 10 years now. This shows how hard-working Douglas James is. He is very dedicated and consistent towards his personal and work life.

Now, Douglas is a professional man who knows what he has to do. He wakes up early in the morning around 5 Am. He likes to drink a cup of black coffee with MCT oil. He makes a goal or to-do list which consists of three things that must be fine by him anyhow. He meditates for 10-15 minutes and then gets ready to hit the gym for an hour and a half because he lifts weight and does cardio.

After that he comes back home, gets fresh and from here he starts his day l, he doesn’t look at his phone after he wakes up. He tries to focus on his health more because a healthy mind is always attentive and creates clever moves and strategies.

