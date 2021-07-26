.

By Paul Olayemi

The former Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori today, appealed to the Itsekiri people of the state not to do anything that will rubbish the throne, insisting there is no alternative to peace and unity in the matter.

Ibori said: “I plead with all, no matter the divide you belong to in this matter at this point apply the brakes. We should stop doing things that will escalate the already tense situation.

“At moments like this, the best thing to ask, particularly by the elders who know the customs and tradition of the Itsekiri is: how do we normally do it? How do we do it?

“Everybody involved must come to the table to discuss the matter and fashion a way forward in this very delicate and potentially embarrassing matter”

The former Delta State Governor who made the call on Friday at his Oghara, Delta State country home when the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Ayiri Emami honoured the invitation of the former Governor to discuss the way forward on the kingship issue said: ” The Warri throne is highly respected nationally and internationally. We should not do anything to diminish it. We must not cut our noses to spite our faces. The Warri Kingdom is a pride of the monarchy system in Nigeria and beyond. There must be a way around the current situation but certainly not to escalate it.

“I am willing to be part of an unbiased mediatory and reconciliatory body to resolve this matter as soon as possible.

“Despite the stage, we are in, it is not too late to remedy the situation and reunite our people who are currently divided on the matter,” Ibori said.

He then urged the Itsekiri people not to do anything that would further “rubbish and diminish the ancient and unsoiled Olu of Warri throne.

Emami had earlier in his presentation had updated the former Governor on why he had opted to toe the line of litigation after months of inaction.

Emani narrated that despite his name being soiled on a daily basis, he had maintained that due process and due diligence to the succession to the Warri throne must be followed.

Those present at the Oghara meeting Include Chief Samuel Omamuli (the Uwaoyiboyami of Warri), and Pa William L. A. Anukun (the Secretary-General of Ologbotsere Descendants worldwide).

Vanguard News Nigeria