By Ayo Onikoyi,

The Chief Executive Officer of one of Nigeria’s leading skincare brands, Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa, Mimi Whyte-Femi has raised her voice in support of celebrities who choose to bleach their skin and also engage in selling of “whitening cream’.

According to her, “A lot of people in general, choose to lighten their skin. A lot of international celebrities do as well. Not just Nigerian celebrities. Some people prefer to be lighter and some others prefer to be darker. It’s simply a matter of personal preference. I think we’re living in a time where we have to be more accepting and respectful of people’s choices. Whether we understand those choices or not.”

Speaking about celebs who have joined the bandwagon of sellers of skincare products, particularly the skin whitening products, she said, “I think it’s great. I think we have to first, applaud their entrepreneurial drive and give credit to them for diving into a multi-billion dollar market, worldwide. Women love beauty and will most likely choose to promote beauty products that can put money into their banks as well help fellow women feel better about themselves.



It is a lucrative business but you have to know what you’re doing to attain certain levels of success. I am trained and certified and still learning. Even though I can tell you I’m on top of my game, in the world of skincare, as the years go by, there’s more advanced techniques and inventions. I intend to continue my growth and acquire more knowledge about proper Skincare. I hope this growth translates to a lot more happier clients.

Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa was established officially in the year 2012.

