.

By Steve Oko, Aba

The Member Representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly Chief Chimaobi Ebisike has been charged to remain a true ambassador of the Christian faith no matter the challenges that come with politics.

The charge was given to the lawmaker as he visited three major churches in Aba on Sunday for a Thanksgiving Service for his victory at the bye-election.

The lawmaker visited Presbyterian Church Azikiwe Road Aba, the Assemblies of God Church Osusu; and St John’s Anglican Church, Osusu, to return thanks to God and to commend the church for their massive support.

He was urged to uphold truth and justice without compromises and to use his privileged position to better the lives of his constituents.

Rep Ebisike had promised not to disappoint the church and asked the major churches in Aba to nominate 10 indigent persons each for inclusion in his empowerment programme.

He said the gesture was to reciprocate the confidence reposed in him by the church when they massively voted for him during the bye-election that produced him.

He promised to work in synergy with the governor to bring democracy dividends closer to his constituents.

In their separate responses, Rev Benjamin Kalu of the Assemblies of God Church; and Venerable Christopher Ehiri of St John’s Anglican Church, Osusu, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture and prayed for God’s blessings on him.

They also applauded Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu for his massive road rehabilitation and construction in Aba.