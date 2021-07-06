Dollar bribery video: Court orders Ganduje to pay N.8m to Ja'afar Ja'afar

By Bashir Bello

Abdullahi Ganduje

A Kano State High Court has on Tuesday ordered Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to pay the sum of N800,000 to the Publisher of Daily Nigerian, Ja’afar Ja’afar as cost for expenses incurred in the court case of the controversial dollar bribery video.

Recall that the Publisher, Ja’afar Ja’afar had released a video clip allegedly showing the Governor stuffing his pockets with bails of dollars suspected to be kickback of awarded projects from contractors although the state government had since denied the videos.

Recall also that Ganduje dragged Ja’afar Ja’afar and others to court for defamation of character and seeking the sum of N3bn as damages and afterward filed an application through his counsel, Offiong Offiong dated 28th June 2021 seeking to discontinue the court case.

At Tuesday’s court sitting, the defendant counsel, U. Eteng (Counsel to Ja’afar Ja’afar) and M. B. Azumi (Counsel to Penlight Media Limited) did not object to the application to discontinue the case but demanded the sum of N400 million as part of terms to discontinue the suit.

While Azumi asked for N300 million for damages (wasting their precious time and putting the reputation of his client’s image in jeopardy), the counsel for Jaafar, U. U. Eteng, demanded N100 million naira.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Suleiman Na-mallam in his ruling granted the sum of N400,000 each to Ja’afar Ja’afar and his company, Penlight Media Limited (Daily Nigerian).

The defendant’s counsel also demanded an apology to be published in national dailies and a pre-action letter.

In his ruling, Justice Na-mallam however, remains silent on the prayer by defendants to make a public apology in national dailies.

