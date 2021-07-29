By Emmanuel Elebeke

The federal government is to partner with the Russian nuclear power giant, Rosatom on how to use peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology for scio-economic development of the country.

One of the facilities to be cited in Nigeria is a multi-purpose reactor complex with a target that the reactor can produce hydro-hysodox, and the laboratory that can do silicon doping, material testing and radiating facility that can radiate our food products and agric products to enhance their shelve lives, promote the export and save wastages.

The project also comprised nuclear power projects that may be realized in 10 years time as well as small and modular reactors that can be sited in isolated place for off-grid power that can be integrated into the national electricity supply chain.

Addressing the press in Abuja, the Acting Chairman o the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, NAEC, Prof. Ahmed Yusuf said the nuclear project is beyond what we think about only power plant, as it comprises military, agriculture, health, medicine, environment and water resources aspects of the economy.

Though, there are no contractual budget for now with federal government and until the feasibility studies is finished, he said the Commission had interfaced with Rosatom to find a way of integrating the project into the 2022 budget of the NAEC.

He said, ‘‘we have agreed on the terms and standards of the agreement between now and end of 2022, a blueprint will come out and the issue of contractual agreement and the signing between Nigeria and Russia Federation will all be very clear to both parties and it at that time we are going tell you which kind of agreement we are going to enter into with Russian Federation.

‘‘Whether it is going to be on knowledge transfer, power, agriculture until we finish the feasibility study and evaluate the cost implication and who contributes what.

‘‘We had discussion with the federal ministry of finance, budget and national planning to see how we can integrate our next year feasibility studies into the national budget.

The course of the feasibility studies cannot be accommodated in the regular normal budget of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, NAEC and if we want to do this project in 2022, there is no way we can do it without budgetary appropriation and allocation.’’

On power, he said they have also discussed with the federal ministry of power on how they intend to run the programme so that they can factor it into their energy master plan in order to know that Nigeria energy mix will comprise other energy sources including nuclear component.

‘‘For us electricity is very important and if we are going to contribute to the national grid, we have discussed on how many nuclear power we intend to do and the need to expand our grid capacity before accommodating this kind of activities.’’

On the cost of financing the project, Yusuf said the Commission envisaged private sector investments from Russian Federal and other companies, depending on the financing model they are going to adopt, adding that it may even be at zero cost to Nigerian government as the Russian Federation will build, operate before transferring as they are currently doing in Turkey.

According to him, there is a committee that will jointly do the feasibility studies by both the Russian team and Nigerian technical team and create the business flag together.

On number of plants that are going to come up, he said it is too early to say now since the technical working group are going to be constituted in September this year and is expected to work and identify all the issue by December before integrating them into the next year feasibility study.

‘‘By end of 2022, we will be able know what they can do in achievable time, know the business plan, the feasibility plan, the viability of the project, the funding schemes and the kind of model to be used to finance the project,’’ he added.

Earlier in his address, the Vice President of Rosatom Africa, Ryan Collier said Rosatom is happy to develop partnership with Nigeria and other African countries with a long and successful record in cooperation with African countries.

He said African youth are being supported to get a degree in nuclear sciences is in the leading Russian universities.

As one of the pioneers of the nuclear industry, Collier said Rosatom has traditionally been at the forefront of the international nuclear market, including nuclear power plant construction, uranium mining, and enrichment, and nuclear fuel fabrication and supply.

Having competencies across the entire nuclear fuel circle, he noted the corporation boasts of the largest overseas NPP portfolio in the world with 35 power units at different stages of implementation in 12 countries.

According to him, Rosatom business strategy is guided by the international sustainable development agenda and makes a significant contribution to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals as a low-carbon electricity company developing nuclear, hydrogen and wind energy.

Rosatom is a global technology leader with capacities in the nuclear sector and beyond, the business partner 50 countries.

Rosatom is the largest producer of electricity in Russia, ensuring over 20% of the country’s energy needs. The corporation includes about 400 enterprises and organizations employing a total of more than 250,000 people.

Currently, it is implementing a large-scale NPP project in Egypt as well as working on CNST projects in Zambia and Rwanda.